Brooke Geery

Uber Stories: 10,000 Rides: A two-hour tour
I hope you sing the title of this latest uber blog to the tune of Gilligan’s Island, because that’s the exact theme of the ride we’re about to go on.
I hope you sing the title of this latest uber blog to the tune of Gilligan’s Island, because that’s the exact theme of the ride we’re about to go on.
From driving through a postcard to living in a movie, you never know quite where you’ll end up ubering in Vermont.
Watch what happens when you hire the best tree crew in Rutland to take down 7 trees that are menacing your property! Relive all three days in just nine minutes.
Your favorite hipster couponer is back! However, no coupons required to score these deals… this was a good old fashioned clearance-rack shopping spree in the tax-free utopia of West Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Staying positive can be a challenge in today’s crazy world. Add in the recent celestial events (a total solar eclipse) and the impending end of summer, and it truly feels like things are spinning out of control at a million mph. But when I pick up a new passenger, it doesn’t matter what sort of insanity is going on in my own head or the world at large, I am immediately distracted by whatever is going on in their life. I call it uber therapy.