Brooke Geery

Some days it seems like the universe is trying out a theme on me and my Uber rides and yesterday the motif du jour was the military. I started my day at Middlebury College, where I picked up Samuel for a ride to the Burlington airport. From the pick up locale, I assumed he was part of the language immersion program, so I used that knowledge to break the ice and soon learned he was from Ireland and here to study French. But as our ride progressed, his Irish accent subsided into a Maryland one and I’d learned he was an ex pat, who married an Irish guy and was…